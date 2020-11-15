Gabriel Dadzi opens up on how Djibouti side signed ex-Arsenal star Alex Song

Alexandre Song at Arta Solar 7

Gabriel Dadzi, a Ghanaian footballer signed by Djibouti club Arta Solar 7 has opened up on how former Arsenal and Barcelona star, Alexandre Song joined the club.

Alex Song was officially unveiled by the Djibouti Premier League side on Thursday 12 November after signing a two-year contract.



Dadzi also joined the club this season from AS Port and told Happy Sports that Alex Song arrival was masterminded by the President of the club Timoro Nickoss Tommy.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Weekend Sports with Joe Debrah on Happy 98.9FM on how the former Arsenal star arrived at the Dijbouti club, he said, “Timoro Nickoss Tommy has money and he can afford Song. I think they have a personal relationship that is why he was able to convince him to come to Djibouti.”



“When he disclosed to me it was Song, I was surprised. Everyone was surprised when we heard such a big player like him was joining the club. He received a rousing welcome when he arrived at the club.”

Song has been unveiled by the club and he is expected to start training on Saturday.



Song has been handed the No 7 jersey and his presence is expected to boost the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled giants in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup, where they face Egyptian Premier League side Arab Contractors in the preliminary round.



AS Arta Solar 7 crashed out of this year’s edition of the continental club competition after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Sudan’s Al-Khartoum.



Song played for Arsenal between 2006 and 2012, before moving to Barcelona where he won La Liga in 2013.