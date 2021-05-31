Gabriel Dadzie bags second trophy with Djibouti side AS Arta Solar

Gabriel Dadzie achieved this feat in 18 matches

Ghanaian footballer Gabriel Dadzie won his second trophy of the season with Djibouti side AS Arta Solar 7 in the Djibouti Cup.

AS Arta Solar 7 defeated FC Dikhil 4-3 on penalties to win the Cup.



Gabriel Dadzie has been in prolific form for AS Arta Solar 7 in the just ended campaign as he scored 26 goals to win the golden boot award.



He achieved this feat in 18 matches.

This is his third consecutive Golden Boot award since moving to the Horn of Africa country in 2018.



His goals helped his side Arta Solar7 to win the Premier League in the just ended campaign.



