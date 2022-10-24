2
Gabriel Kyeremateng scores for FC Thun against Lausanne

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FC Thun's consolation goal in their 2-1 loss to Lausanne in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday came from attacker Gabriel Kyeremateng.

Currently in the 2022–23 season, the 23-year-old has 6 goals and 2 assists.

Alvyn Sanches and Brighton Labeau scored for the home team to give Lausanne a comfortable advantage in the first half.

The German-born Ghanaian attacker, on the other hand, reduced the deficit for the visitors, who were down to 10 men in the 88th minute.

Kyeremateng has previously played for English club Stoke City. In two seasons with the Potters' U23 side, he scored 14 league goals in 31 games.

The attacker signed for Thun in the 2020/21 season and has scored 19 goals in 78 games in all competitions thus far.

