Gareth Southgate to invite Kobbie Mainoo for England's games against Belgium, Brazil

Kobbie Mainoo

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly considering inviting Manchester United prodigy Kobbie Mainoo for the upcoming international break.

According to British journalist Graeme Bailey, Southgate, and his technical team have included the youngster in their plans and hope to invite him for the Three Lions' games against Brazil and Belgium in March.



Kobbie Mainoo is having a breakthrough season at Manchester United, featuring in nine Premier League games since making his debut against Everton in November 2023.



Mainoo made headlines when he scored an outrageous winning goal in Manchester United's 4-3 win against Wolves.



Reports later emerged that the Ghana Football Association are looking to convince the Ghanaian born in the UK to pledge his nationality to Ghana and play for the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, told The Times.



Kobbie Mainoo has been through the ranks of England, playing for the England U19s, making six appearances.



EE/EK