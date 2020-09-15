Sports News

Gary Neville sings praises for Tariq Lamptey after Brighton loss to Chelsea

Tariq Lamptey was in action for Brighton as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Former England defender, Gary Neville was astonished by the performance of Tariq Lamptey in Brighton’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on matchday one of the 2020/2021 English Premier League on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Lamptey impressed down the same flank for the Seagulls despite their home defeat to Chelsea.



The 19-year-old had caught the eyes of many in Brighton's last eight matches after joining them from Chelsea in January 2020.



“The performance levels and the demands that are put on the modern-day full-back are absolutely incredible,' Neville said. 'Not just to defend, but to deliver assists, to deliver goals, match-winning moments.”

'You think of the options now that England have at full back. Reece James, Lamptey, you've got Kyle Walker, (Kieran) Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world.”



'He (Carragher) once said that no-one wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville! There is a lot of them, he's started a phenomenon!'

