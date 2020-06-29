0
Mon, 29 Jun 2020

Genk to battle Anderlecht for Ghana star Gideon Mensah

Genk is set to go head-to-head with Belgian Jupiler Pro League rivals Anderlecht for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg defender Gideon Mensah.

The 21-year-old, on loan at Zulte Waregem from the Austrian side, has emerged as one of the Jupiler League finest products.

The two clubs are set to go toe-for-toe for the signature of the talented Ghana left-back, who has provided three assists from 23 appearances for Waregem.

Anderlecht will have their rivals to contend with in their push for a loan contract for the Ghana international.

The Purple and White have already submitted a loan bid for the hugely-rated defender, who has taken Belgian football by storm.

But they will not get it on a silver platter with Genk believed to be monitoring the defender's situation following his convincing displays for Zulte Waregem.

Mensah has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until 2025.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

