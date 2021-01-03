Genoa considering loan deal for Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan

Italian side Genoa are considering a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

Duncan has fallen out of favor at Fiorentina this season. He joined the club on loan in January 2020 and made the deal permanent after the season ended.



Currently, it is understood that Genoa really admire Alfred Duncan and hope to convince Fiorentina to let him go on a loan deal.

They will have the whole of January to pull the move off. Duncan last featured for the Black Stars in 2019.