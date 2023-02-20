George Afriyie breaks down in tears as he talks about Christian Atsu

George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association

George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association could not fight back the tears during an interview on the demise of Christian Atsu.

George Afriyie’s interview with Oman FM had to be truncated as the football administrator and agent could not hold back his tears.



George Afriyie disclosed that he was due to fly to Hatay on Saturday when it was confirmed that the body of Christian Atsu had been found.



He opened up on his relationship with Christian Atsu, revealing that he shared a close and special bond with the late footballer.



He made an interesting revelation about Christian Atsu’s commitment to his church and charity duties.



“I’ve known Atsu since his days at Feyenoord Academy. I have a strong bond with Atsu and the Yartey family. Atsu played a key role in the 2015 AFCON and won the best player of the tournament. I’ve been on a few trips with him and he was an integral part of the team.

“His former manager, Tony Appiah is my good friend so Atsu is a special player to me. Aside Atsu, I have players in Malatyaspor so when it happened I was concerned. Fortunately for two of them, they were in Istanbul. When I heard the news I rushed to Turkey and we were planning to Ankara where the Ghana Embassy is located only to hear this morning that Atsu is dead.



“Atsu had his Black Stars debut under Kwasi Appiah and he is a humble and kind-hearted guy. It is difficult talking about him. Tony (his former agent) said that Atsu never forfeited his tithe payment. He always paid 10% of his salary to his church. We all know him to be charitable and generous,” he said amid tears on Oman FM.



After twelve days of search and rescue efforts, Christian Atsu was confirmed dead with his body apparently being retrieved from the rubble of a building in Hatayar, Turkey.



The death of Christian Atsu was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere who has been in Turkey for over one week.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he tweeted.



Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals. He played for Malaga, Newcastle, Bournemouth and FC Porto.



KPE