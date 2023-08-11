George Afriyie files nomination to contest for GFA presidency

George Afriyie after filing his forms

George Akwasi Afriyie has filed his nomination to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president seat.

The former GFA vice president on Friday afternoon filed his nomination for the upcoming elections.



He was together with his entourage at the secretariat of the Ghana FA to officially file his nomination.



Mr Afriyie who contest the seat four years ago but lost the elections will be hoping to emerge as the FA boss.

Meanwhile, incumbent, Kurt Okraku has also filed for his nomination on Friday morning as he hopes to retain his seat as the Ghana Football Association boss.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress will be held on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.