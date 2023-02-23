0
George Afriyie lauds GFA for curbing hooliganism

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Football administrator, George Afriyie has disclosed that he has been impressed by how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has managed to deal with hooliganism.

In the first year when the current Ghana FA assumed office, Ghana football had taken a big hit with hooligan activities at several match centres tarnishing the name of the sport.

However, in the past year, it has become rare to hear of violence in the Ghanaian local league.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, former GFA Vice President George Afriyie indicated that he believes the association has done well and must be praised.

"One thing that we have to praise the football association and the football people for is that the act of hooliganism has reduced drastically. It has not vanished completely but has gone down really much," George Afriyie said.

While it is early days, sources are reporting that George Afriyie plans on contesting Kurt Okraku in the next Ghana FA elections for the presidential position.

