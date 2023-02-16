George Afriyie reacts to Chris Hughton's appointment, says he should have led Ghana to World Cup

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

A Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, has welcomed the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

The former Newcastle United manager was officially appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars on Sunday, February 13, 2023, with Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng being maintained as assistants.



His appointment has been well received by many Ghanaians who are hoping that he can bring the changes needed to win trophies for Ghana.



However, George Afriyie believes that Chris Hughton's appointment is long overdue as he should have been the coach for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant.

"A coach of his calibre and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton. Let’s all support him to succeed,” he told Ghana Sports Online.



Chris Hughton's first assignment as Black Stars coach will be the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.



JE/DA