George Afriyie reveals why GFA hired Avram Grant as Black Stars coach

Avram Grantll Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, George Afriyie has revealed why they hired Avram Grant as Black Stars head coach.

The GFA under Kwesi Nyantakyi'S administration in November 2014 confirmed the former Chelsea manager on a 27-month deal.

He replaced Kwesi Appiah who led the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was fired in September 2014.

Afriyie commended the current leadership of the GFA for appointing Chris Hughton while stating that he has certain characteristics as Avram Grant whom they hired because he is tough and can not easily be influenced.

“A certain Chris Hughton cannot be influenced. I don’t him but the English coaches have a philosophy and that was the reason we gave the Black Stars coaching job to Avram Grant,” he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“They believe they are managers and when they fail, they will be sacked,” he added.

Avram Grant however led the Black Stars to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] finals in Equatorial Guinea but unfortunately lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootouts.

Source: footballghana.com
