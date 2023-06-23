0
George Afriyie set to challenge Kurt Okraku for GFA Presidential race

George Afriyie 1.png GFA vice president, George Afriyie,

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie, has announced his intention to challenge Kurt Okraku for the GFA presidency in the upcoming elections.

In a social media post, Afriyie officially launched his campaign, expressing his strong desire to lead the association. As the administrator of Planners Athletic FC, he has long aspired to hold the position of GFA President since the departure of his former boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Afriyie previously contested against Okraku in a fiercely contested race for the GFA presidency in 2019.

Kurt Okraku emerged victorious with 44 votes, while Afriyie secured 40 votes.

Other candidates Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe received 27 and 6 votes, respectively. Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to secure any votes in that election.

With renewed hope, George Afriyie has once again expressed his desire to become the next GFA president.



