George Amoako has brought new life to King Faisal - Communications Director

Former Asante Kotoko CEO ,George Amoako

Public Relations Officer of King Faisal, Awal Mohammed has heaped praises on George Amoako for his new plans to turn the fortunes of the club.

The Black Stars management committee chairman has been named as the new Executive Chairman of the club following his exit from Asante Kotoko as the Chief Executive Officer.



"What George Amoako told us in our maiden meeting shows that he has brought new life to King Faisal," he told Otec FM.



"I believe with time and support from the management and the supporters, he will rise the team to the next level more than we were in our glory days.

"He (George Amoako) indicates that every department will play its role without any interference.



"He has lined up many plans which will raise the team to a standard in which companies will love to do business with us," he added.



King Faisal was at the bottom of the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League table after failing to win a game in 14 matches.

