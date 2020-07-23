Sports News

George Amoako justifies allocation of coronavirus relief fund to national teams

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, George Amoako

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, George Amoako, has justified the allocation of about 18percent of the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund to the various national teams by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA has allocated over $300,000 to the national teams which has been strongly opposed by some members of the association as they claim the financial obligations of the national teams are taken care of by the government and not the FA.



George Amoako is of the view that the motion that all expenses of the national team are borne by government is untrue thus it is prudent for the GFA to allocate monies to the national teams which will be used to cater for their camping, feeding, electricity, toiletries and others.



He explained that mostly the GFA bear the cost of camping and preparations especially for the junior national teams before the government takes over when they go for the tournaments.



“On record, the government doesn’t bear all the cost of the national teams, the GFA also has a portion it takes especially with the junior national teams”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“Apart from the Black Stars which is dominantly financed by the government, the other national teams do camp for a while which the GFA has to finance because we cannot always rely on government.’



“For the national teams, the government mostly takes care of the feeding and the FA does the rest”.



The Executive Director for King Faisal disclosed that there has been misunderstanding due to the GFA’s inability to consult the stakeholders before allocating the monies to the various quarters.

