George Ashie to fight Alexis Rocha for WBO NABO Welterweight title on Jan. 28

Alexis Rocha and George Ashie

George “Red Tiger” Ashie could become the first Ghanaian boxer to win a title in 2023 when he battles defending champion Alexis “Lex” Rocha for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) Welterweight title on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Ashie who has won his last five bouts by way of knockouts comes up against an American boxer who has equally won his last five bouts.



The fight which would take place at the YouTube Theater, Inglewood in the US would be the first time since 2018 that Ashie would be fighting outside Ghana.



Ashie was originally billed to fight Anthony Young who pulled out of the fight after suffering a nose injury.



The 38-year-old Ghanaian boxer is the current IBF Continental Africa super lightweight champion after defeating Robert Quaye to win the title in 2022.

Rocha won the WBO NABO Welterweight title in 2022 after a unanimous victory over Jesus Antonio Perez.



George Ashie possesses a record of 36 fights, 33 wins with 25 knockouts, 5 defeats and 1 draw. Alexis Rocha also boasts of a record 21 wins with 13 knockouts and 1 defeat in 22 career fights.



JNA/SARA