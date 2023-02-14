George Boateng, Didi are not the right pair of assistants for Chris Hughton - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has said that Chris Hughton can't succeed in his role as the head coach of the Ghana national team with George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his assistants.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who were first appointed as assistant coaches of the Black Stars under Otto Addo have maintained their position despite the GFA announcing Chris Hughton as the successor to the Borussia Dortmund talent development coach.



John Paintsil however suggested that Hughton may need more time and additional support to achieve the desired results if he is to work with only the two but he can only do that with the help of former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah.



“If it’s left with Chris Hughton alone and the people he’s been appointed with, I don’t think he will be able to deliver as expected.



"Then he will need more time. He might even ask for three or four years to get something for us.



“But if we need results any moment from now, he’s okay to lead, but he needs someone like Kwesi Appiah to support him,” John Paintsil said in an interview with Mining City Radio.



Chris Hughton previously served as the Black Stars' technical advisor under Otto Addo's tenure as Ghana's head coach and was part of the team who took the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

