George Boateng lauds appointment of Unai Emery as new Aston Villa manager

0 George Boateng 589886 Ghana deputy coach George Boateng

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana deputy coach, George Boateng, has heaped praise on Aston Villa following the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new manager.

Emery, who had been in charge of Spanish club Villarreal replaces Steven Gerrard after a poor start to the season.

The 50-year-old joined the Spanish side in 2020 and led them to Europa League success in the 2020-21 season, beating Manchester United in the final.

"Well, I think it's a good one," former Aston Villa U-23 said in an interview on Sky Sports.

"To start with, I think Unai Emery is a very good manager and he's got Premier League experience on how to manage in the Premier League."

He added, "At the back of what happened with Steven Gerrard, I think it's a very positive and good move for Villa."

George Boateng left his role as manager of Aston Villa’s U-23 side ‘to concentrate on his role’ with the Ghana national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

