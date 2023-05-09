George Boateng meets Andre Ayew, Kamaldeen after Nottingham Forest-Southampton game

Jordan Ayew, George Boateng and Kamalden Sulemana and Andre Ayew

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng visited the City Ground stadium to watch Nottingham Forest's game against Southampton on May 8, 2023.

The visit was to watch Forest and Black Stars' skipper Andre Ayew and Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Andre was an unused substitute in the 4-3 win for Forest while Kamaldeen was introduced in the final 30 minutes of the game.



The visit also forms part of his tour in Europe to monitor Ghanaian players ahead of the upcoming international break.



The former Aston Villa U-23 manager exchanged pleasantries with both players after the game and also took pictures with them.

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew was also spotted in the viral photo.



The Black Stars will return to action in June for the last but one round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana will play Madagascar on June 12, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



