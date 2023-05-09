0
Menu
Sports

George Boateng meets Andre Ayew, Kamaldeen after Nottingham Forest-Southampton game

Jordan Ayew, George Boateng And Kamalden Sulemana And Andre Ayew Jordan Ayew, George Boateng and Kamalden Sulemana and Andre Ayew

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng visited the City Ground stadium to watch Nottingham Forest's game against Southampton on May 8, 2023.

The visit was to watch Forest and Black Stars' skipper Andre Ayew and Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Andre was an unused substitute in the 4-3 win for Forest while Kamaldeen was introduced in the final 30 minutes of the game.

The visit also forms part of his tour in Europe to monitor Ghanaian players ahead of the upcoming international break.

The former Aston Villa U-23 manager exchanged pleasantries with both players after the game and also took pictures with them.

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew was also spotted in the viral photo.

The Black Stars will return to action in June for the last but one round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Ghana will play Madagascar on June 12, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: