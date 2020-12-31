0
George Boateng praises Asamoah Gyan over decision to play in GPL again

Asamoah Gyan?fit=1080%2C833&ssl=1 Gyan in action for Legon Cities

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: My News GH

Aston Villa youth coach, George Boateng, has labelled Asamoah Gyan’s decision to come back and play in the Ghana Premier League a brave one.

The Black Stars all-time top scorer signed for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, back in November 2020 to seal a return to the league after 17-years abroad.

Boateng says players in the local league aspiring to reach greater heights couldn’t have asked for a better mentor than the former Sunderland man.

“I think it is a brave move,” he said at the sidelines of a donation he made at the Teshie Children’s Home in Accra.

“If you are a young footballer and you want to make it in the game and you have a huge star like Gyan playing beside you, you can’t get a better way of motivation than that.

“For those who are playing, not only with him but the others in the league, it is outstanding.

“You see an ex-star who has been the country’s captain for many years, playing in the league you’re playing, you have to go by that as an inspiration.”

The 35-year-old has made three substitute appearances so far in the league, playing seventy-four minutes, and is yet to find the back of the net.

