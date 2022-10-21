1
George Boateng pulls out of punditry job after social media backlash - Reports

Boateng George Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has reportedly pulled out of his punditry job for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Boateng was expected to serve as a pundit for beIN SPORTS during the tournament after reaching an agreement with the Qatari Sports broadcasting giants.

However, the manager had to cancel the contract following backlash on social media after news about his new role broke.

Many claimed that the act was disrespectful to the nation because he would have to combine his assistant coaching role at the Black Stars with the punditry job during the World Cup.

He would have joined top football personalities like Kaka, Arsene Wenger, David Villa, Gary Neville, John Terry, Lothar Matthaus and other former footballers to cover the World Cup in the Asian country.

