George Boateng pulls out of punditry job after social media backlash - Reports

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has reportedly pulled out of his punditry job for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Boateng was expected to serve as a pundit for beIN SPORTS during the tournament after reaching an agreement with the Qatari Sports broadcasting giants.
However, the manager had to cancel the contract following backlash on social media after news about his new role broke.
Many claimed that the act was disrespectful to the nation because he would have to combine his assistant coaching role at the Black Stars with the punditry job during the World Cup.
He would have joined top football personalities like Kaka, Arsene Wenger, David Villa, Gary Neville, John Terry, Lothar Matthaus and other former footballers to cover the World Cup in the Asian country.
EE/KPE
- Ghana assistant coach George Boateng lands punditry job for 2022 World Cup
- Hell no! - Joe Addo 'rejects' Otto Addo as interim Black Stars coach for 2022 World Cup
- Don't interfere in Black Stars coaches' decision - President Akufo-Addo to Kurt Okraku
- 2022 World Cup: Ghana coach Otto Addo to submit preliminary squad to FIFA today
- He signed the contract in 2014: GFA react to Black Stars coach's punditry job at World Cup
- Read all related articles