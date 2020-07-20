Sports News

George Boateng tips Kudus Mohammed to succeed at Ajax

Kudus joined Ajax for a fee of €9 million

Former Holland midfielder George Boateng believes Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed will succeed at Ajax Amsterdam.

The Ghana born Dutch international ex-footballer insists Ajax are convinced about the 19-year old's potential, and see him as replacement for Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech.



“The reason why Holland and Ajax is bringing him in this way is because they can see what I have seen," he told Citi Tv's The Tracker Show.



“He has got such a huge potential. What a talent to have among the squad," he added.



“With Ziyech being sold to Chelsea they were looking for someone similar to that and found Mohammed Kudus and that says a lot."

Kudus Mohammed joined the Eredivisie side from FC Nordsjaelland on a five year contract in a deal worth 9 million Euros.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Wild Tigers last season, earning him nomination for the Golden Boy Award.



George Boateng played four times for the Dutch national team.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.