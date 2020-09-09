Sports News

George Owu challenges Asante Kotoko to augment squad ahead of Africa campaign

Players of Asante Kotoko SC

Former Ghana international, George Owu, has advised his former club Asante Kotoko to augment their squad with quality players in order compete well in the 2020-21 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their participation in Africa's flagship club football competition on Monday, September 7, 2020 although the club has not resumed training due to the suspension of football in the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Onua 95.1 FM, George Owu noted that Asante Kotoko needs to beef up their current squad before they can make an impact in the competition.

“They played last season and performed well. The difference now is that some of the players left the team after that campaign,’’ Owu remarked.



“They should try bringing some of the players who left if it possible but if not, they should try beefing the team up with equal quality, with that, I think they can compete” the former Hasaacas Goalkeeper added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.