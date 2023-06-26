0
Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay spotted in Ghana watching boxing

Georginio Wijnaldum And Memphis Depay FzecRhmWcAEd78r Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay at the Gym in Accra

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch football stars, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay who are currently in Ghana for holidays were spotted watching boxing in Ghana's capital, Accra.

After a long season in Europe with their clubs, AS Roma and Atletico Madrid, talented players visited a gym in Accra.

There, they interacted with aspiring boxers and young children, displaying their passion for the sport.

Memphis Depay, who has Ghanaian roots, has always made it a priority to visit his ancestral homeland during his vacations.

He actively participates in philanthropic initiatives, and in a heartwarming video shared on social media, the former Manchester United and Barcelona forward can be seen bonding with young boys at the gym.

Additionally, Depay generously donated funds to renovate the sports facility, which has served as a training ground for numerous Ghanaian boxers over the years.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, has a Surinamese heritage but was raised by a Ghanaian parent in Rotterdam. He previously went by the name Boateng before opting for a change due to personal

reasons.

The presence of these two prominent Dutch footballers brought joy and inspiration to the local community, as they engage in boxing on Sunday, June 25.







JNA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
