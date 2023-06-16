0
German-Ghanaian center-back Aaron Manu joins Rot-Weiss Essen on two-year deal

Nbjh.png German-born Ghanaian center-back Aaron Frimpong Manu

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian center-back Aaron Frimpong Manu has completed a transfer to Bundesliga 3 team Rot-Weiss Essen, signing a two-year contract, according to an announcement by the club.

The 23-year-old towering defender finalized his move to Stadion Essen after his contract with Rot-Weiß Erfurt, a fourth-tier side in the Regionalliga, expired at the end of the recently concluded season.

A statement released by Rot-Weiss Essen confirmed the acquisition of the defender, stating, "Aaron Manu is now wearing the Rot-Weiss Essen jersey.

“The 1.94-meter-tall central defender last played for FC Rot-Weiss Erfurt, with whom he finished third in the last regional league season, and is now signing a contract at Hafenstrasse until 2025."

During his time with Rot-Weiß Erfurt in the Regionalliga Northeast 2022/2023 campaign, Manu appeared in 30 league matches, contributing one goal and two assists throughout the season.

Born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, the physically imposing center-back is eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage, as he has yet to earn a cap with the German national team.

