German-based Stephen Ambrosius gets late Black Stars call-up

Hamburg SV defender rock Stephen Ambrosius

Hamburg SV defensive rock Stephen Ambrosius has earned a late call-up for Ghana’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.

Ambrosius, 21, has been one of the best performing players in the German Bundesliga 2.



The well-built guardsman has copped the interest of several top clubs in Europe.



His impeccable form for the Volksparkstadion side has been rewarded with a maiden call up into the Ghana national team.



In the squad also had other debutants such as Kamal Sowah of OH Leuven in Belgium, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt of Willem II in Holland, Kwame Afriyie Opoku of Colchester United, Osman Bukari of Gent and Emmanuel Gyasi of Spezia FC in Italy.



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)

Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Gideon Mensah (Vitória de Guimarães – Portugal), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Kasim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim – Germany), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV – Germany)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca – Spain), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Right Attacking Midfield: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven- Belgium), Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC – Ghana)

Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)



Ambrosius has featured 22 times for the club so far this season.



Ghana will take on South Africa on March 25 in Johannesburg before playing São Tome and Principe on March 29, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars occupy top of Group C with 9 points and are in search of one of the tickets to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.