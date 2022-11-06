German-born Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff thrilled to score first goal of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff expressed delight after scoring his first goal of the season to ensure the victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

Knauff's goal in the 64th minute proved to be the game-winner as Frankfurt took three points away from home in the Bundesliga.



The 21-year-old was not in the starting lineup and entered the game shortly after halftime, replacing Luca Pellegrini. The German youth international made an impact, tormenting the Augsburg defence before scoring.



Knauff picked up the ball in the penalty area with his left and unleashed a shot that went straight into the net.

"I'm happy about the goal, no matter how it came. Overall, we put our style of play on the pitch and deservedly got the three points," Knauff said after the game.



"It was important that we didn't let the early goal concede throw us off course, but continued playing as if nothing had happened. We created a lot of chances, especially in the second half, when we used the space."



Knauff was born in Göttingen to a German mother and Ghanaian father but was raised by his single mother.