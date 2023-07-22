German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel set to depart SV Darmstadt 98

Aaron Seydel

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Seydel is expected to leave Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 during this summer transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

The 27-year-old striker has allegedly been informed that his chances of securing playing time in the upcoming 2023-24 football season will be limited, prompting him to seek potential suitors.



Seydel faced a challenging period last season, battling with injuries that affected his game time. Now, he is hopeful of staying fit and making an impact with any interested club as he seeks to move on during this ongoing transfer window.



Should the player and the club part ways this summer, Seydel will conclude his three-year tenure with SV Darmstadt 98, having joined them on a free transfer in 2020. His current contract with the club is set to expire on 30 June 2024, but reports suggest it is likely to be terminated earlier.

Born in the German city of Langen to a Ghanaian father and German mother, Seydel is eligible to switch allegiance and play for Ghana at the international level, despite representing Germany in their national youth teams.



As Seydel embarks on this potential move, he remains hopeful of finding a new footballing home and making a fresh start in his career. Fans and clubs alike will be keen to see where the talented forward lands and what he can contribute in the upcoming season.