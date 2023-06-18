0
German-born goalkeeper Jordan Amissah shares excitement after joining Black Meteors camp

Jordan Amissah Jordan Amissah

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sheffield United goalkeeper, Jordan 'Jordi' Amissah is enjoying his time with the Black Meteors of Ghana.

The German-born decided to represent the country of his parents after receiving an invite for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Amissah flew with the Black Meteors to Egypt as preparations continue for the tournament, which will also be a qualifying competition for next year's summer Olympics.

An excited Amissah took to social media to share his experience in camp with his colleagues.

"What a feeling," he wrote with photos of himself training.

