German club FC Ingolstadt terminates contract of Hans Sarpei mutually

Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has reached an agreement with German second-tier club, FC Ingolstadt 04 to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The Ghanaian made 39 competitive appearances (one goal, one assist) for Die Schanzer since signing, including six appearances in the German Cup.



"After a detailed analysis of the past season and open discussions, we - together with Hans Nunoo Sarpei - have come to the decision that we will not continue on our common path. It was important to us that both sides quickly had certainty and thus planning security. This is the case in the currently early transfer phase. We wish Hans all the best for his future professional and private career,” says FCI Managing Director Dietmar Beiersdorfer.



In August 2016 Sarpei moved to VFB Stuttgart where he made his debut for Stuttgart on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in the 2016/17 DFB-Pokal against Borussia Monchengladbach.



On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Sarpei was loaned out to Slovakian side FK Senika until the end of the season.



He returned to Stuttgart and played his first Bundesliga game against Hannover 96 on Monday, October 8, 2018.



In January 2019, Sarpei joined Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Furth on a half-season loan and after three seasons, he was transferred to Ingolstadt on, January 1, 2022.

Before leaving Ghana, Sarpei played for Liberty Professionals and Accra Great Olympics.



Sarpei is the nephew of former Ghana defender, Hans Adu Sarpei who played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



LSN/OGB



