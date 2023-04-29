0
German clubs Münchengladbach, Frankfurt in hot pursuit of Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Germany Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly keen to sign Ghana’s midfield-gem Majeed this summer, Dailymailgh.com understands.

According to reports, the German top-flight clubs have sent scouts to monitor the progress of the former West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC graduate this season in Belgium.

The 25-year-old Ghana International has played 28 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 Belgium Jupiler Pro League and boast of two goals and three assists to his name.

He’s had a stable season with the Mauves and Whites outfit this campaign with consistent display in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League and also in the UEFA Europa Conference League as they reached the last eight of the competition.

He’s now expected to make a move away from the club at the end of the season after finding his feet in the team this season and has caught up a lot of interest from clubs all over Europe.

