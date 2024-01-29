German coach Jurgen Kholer applies for Black Stars coaching job

FIFA World Cup winner and Germany legend, Jurgen Kholer

FIFA World Cup winner and Germany legend, Jurgen Kholer has shown interest in vacant Black Stars coaching job.

Following the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA); to relieve Chris Hughton off his position as the head coach of the senior national men's team on Tuesday, after their exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has seen the struggling Black Stars with no gaffer.



Ghana failed to qualify from Group B which had Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique, hence the sacking of coach Chris Hughton.



The Ghana FA are in search of a trainer with 15-years coaching experience in either national team Football or club football who is a proven winner to apply.



Kholer, according to close source in German, have applied for the position expecting to be shortlisted for the coaching role. Ghanaian journalist, Kolog Bonaventure has revealed Kholer's interest in the coaching job and has officially submitted his curriculum Vitae to the domestic football governing body for consideration.



Currently, he is unattached after leaving his last job as FC Viktoria Köln manager. But he holds UEFA Pro License certificate, having begun his coaching way back in 2003 after quitting professional football in 2002.



At 58, he's had coaching experience from the German U21 as manager, Bayern Leverkusen as Director of Football, MSV Duisburg as manager, vfR Aalen as Director of Football including host of clubs.

In his playing day's, he traded with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich amongst others. Putting in perspective, the criteria the Ghana Football Association is looking to hire for the job Jurgen Kholer best fit.



He holds the highest football licence in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience. Also has a proven track record in team reconstruction, organisation and development of young talents and above all a proven disciplinarian, with leadership skills.



During his days, with the German U21 team he reformed and revamp the structure of the team giving hope to German football and demanding excelling players get a senior national them Call-up.



As a member of the German 1990 FIFA World Cup winning team that beat Diego Amando's Argentina, he's played at the highest level of national team football and always utilise that privilege to getting the best out of his team.



Made 102 caps for Germany and scored twice as a defender. He is popularly known as "Football God" due to his qualities as a center-back during his playing days.