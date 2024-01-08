German football legend Franz Beckenbauer dead at 78

Beckenbauer died at the age of 78, his family has announced

In a heartbreaking announcement, the family of German football icon Franz Beckenbauer revealed that the legendary player and manager has passed away at the age of 78.

The news, conveyed through a statement to the German news agency DPA, marks the end of an era for football enthusiasts worldwide.



Franz Beckenbauer, affectionately known as "Der Kaiser," etched his name in the annals of football history through his illustrious career.



His journey in the sport took him from being a formidable player to an accomplished manager, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful game.



Beckenbauer's crowning achievement came as the captain of West Germany when they clinched the World Cup in 1974.



His leadership and defensive prowess on the pitch made him a standout figure. Remarkably, he would later replicate this success as the manager of the German national team, securing another World Cup triumph in 1990.

Born on September 11, 1945, in Munich, Beckenbauer's influence extended far beyond the international stage. A stalwart for Bayern Munich, he played 582 times for the club and achieved domestic and European success both as a player and a manager.



His captaincy during Bayern Munich's three consecutive European Cup victories in 1974, 1975, and 1976 remains a testament to his enduring legacy.



Nicknamed "Der Kaiser" for his regal presence on the field, Beckenbauer's versatility as a player allowed him to transition seamlessly from a midfielder to a defensive sweeper. His achievements include winning the European Championship in 1972 and being twice honored with the Ballon d'Or.



Notably, Beckenbauer's early World Cup performances showcased his exceptional talent, scoring four goals in the 1966 tournament and earning the award for the best young player. He continued to represent West Germany with distinction, amassing 103 caps.



See some social media reactions below:

RIP Franz Beckenbauer ❤️



As a kid he was the first foreign footballer I’d ever heard of, that’s because if any player tried to play out from the back whether at pro or amateur level I would hear……

“He thinks he’s Beckenbauer”



That just shows the impact he had on the world… pic.twitter.com/rmvhOtBoOg — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2024

RIP, Franz Beckenbauer ❤️



He won the World Cup as West Germany’s captain in 1974 and as a manager in 1990. pic.twitter.com/C68BvDyjdw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 8, 2024

Franz Beckenbauer: a football poet, gracefully weaving his artistry into the romantic fabric of the beautiful game.



????????????????????, ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????????????, ???????????? ????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/LE02O4hVpy — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) January 8, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players



A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant



He will forever be remembered pic.twitter.com/dJDF4eAuod — Premier League (@premierleague) January 8, 2024

It fills me with deep sadness to hear about the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, a true icon of the game. It was a privilege to share one of my proudest moments with him when he presented my 100th cap for Scotland. My thoughts are with him and his family at this time. RIP Der Kaiser pic.twitter.com/32p8T2rEkI — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) January 8, 2024

Franz Beckenbauer said that the 1966 World Cup final was the toughest game of his life.



The German football legend has passed away aged 78. pic.twitter.com/0YeLAvLOQe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 8, 2024

A true footballing icon.



Rest in peace, Franz Beckenbauer. pic.twitter.com/RqARHeg0jl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2024

Rest in peace Franz Beckenbauer.

A true legend and inspiration ????️ pic.twitter.com/NL14u0FvFW — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) January 8, 2024