0
Menu
Sports

German legend Lothar Matthäus reveals GFA approach for Black Stars coaching role

Lothar Matthaus Ghanaweb German football legend Lothar Matthäus

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German football legend Lothar Matthäus has revealed that he was approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the coaching role of the national team, the Black Stars, during the period 2005 and 2006.

Matthäus made this revelation on Tuesday following his unveiling as the new co-owner of Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions.

In an interview with 3Sports, Matthäus shared the details of his engagement with Ghana for the coaching position: "Ghana approached me for the coaching role around 2005, 2006. We were in touch but for some reason, it did not work in the last steps of discussions. Maybe there was a lot of candidates on their list and maybe I was one of the candidates."

Despite not ultimately securing the coaching position, the former World Cup winner has maintained a positive relationship with Ghana.

As a testament to his connection with the country, Matthäus has chosen to invest in Accra Lions, a decision that has been widely applauded. The official unveiling of his ownership role took place at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks