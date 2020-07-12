Sports News

German third-tier side VfB Lübeck extend trial period of Lenny Sowah

Lennard Sowah (middle) in training at VfB Lübeck

German third division side VfB Lübeck has extended the trial of German-born Ghanaian Lennard Sowah as he pushes for a permanent contract.

The 27-year-old has been given more time to convince the technical team alongside another trialist Justin Eilers formerly of Dynamo Dresden.



Sowah has been without a club since leaving Scottish side Hamilton Academical after the 2018/2019 season.



The former Hamburger SV player joined the club's training ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 season.

VfB Lübeck head coach Rolf Landerl confirmed: '' "They will stay with us until further notice, train with the team.



"It was clear from the start that both of them could show themselves longer, that they would give us a lot of time."

