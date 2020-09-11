Sports News

German trainer Bernhard Lippert to be named GFA technical director - Report

German trainer, Bernhard Lippert

The Ghana Football Association are set to appoint German trainer Bernhard Lippert as technical director.

Lippert will be replacement for Francis Oti Akenteng whose mandate was cut after his contract expired at the end of March 2020.



The Ghana FA opened application for the technical director role and over 100 coaches applied.



Six candidates were shortlisted for interview for the vacant Technical Director position.



The six candidates, made up of three Ghanaians and three expatriates are underwent interviews, through videoconferencing, with a select committee of the GFA.



According to Nhyira FM, Lippert has emerged favourite to land the technical director job and is expected to be announced soon by the Ghana FA once personal terms are agreed.



Negotiations between the Ghana FA and the 58-year-old tactician are far advanced.

Lippert worked between 1994 and 1997 as manager of the Eintracht Frankfurt reserve team, Eintracht Frankfurt Amateure.



In 1997, he was promoted as he became assistant manager of the first squad he worked there until 2000.



Between December 9 and December 19, 1998 he was caretaker of the SGE.



Between 2000 and November 2005 he managed the Amateure again.



His last coaching job was with the U-19 and U-21 sides of Azerbaijan between 2008-2012.

