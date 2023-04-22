0
Germany-based defender Kingsley Schindler urge Ghanaians to follow and watch GPL

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars new boy Kingsley Schindler has thrown his weight behind the Ghana Premier League, urging Ghanaians to follow and watch the games.

In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association's social media handles, Schindler, who plies his trade in the German Bundesliga for FC Koln noted how great the Ghana league is while encouraging Ghanaians to follow in order to bring back the love.

“Hello guys, my name is Kingsley Kwadwo Schindler, I am playing for FC Koln in the German Bundesliga, I encourage everybody to watch the Ghana Premier League because my family is from Kumasi, and every time we talk about soccer they tell me how great the league is, so I encourage you to watch, follow it and bring back the love” he said.

Kingsley Schindler was handed his maiden Ghana call-up in March, when the Black Stars played Angola in an AFCON 2023 doubleheader.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in Luanda when Ghana shared the spoils with the Palancas Negras of Angola in the reverse fixture having inflicted a 1-0 win in the first leg in Kumasi.

