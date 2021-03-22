Germany-born Kofi Schulz scores injury time equalizer for St Polten in Austrian Bundesliga

Kofi Schulz

Defender Kofi Schulz scored an injury-time equalizer for SKN St Polten in their 3-3 draw at Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

The Berlin-born found the back of the net in the final minute of additional time at the PROfertil ARENA to earn them a point for the visitors.



It was his third goal of the season in 22 appearances.



Robert Ljubičić opened the scoring to give St Polten the lead in the 40th minute.

After the break, Bakary Nimaga drew his side level before Schulz set up Taylor Booth to give Polten the lead again.



Seifedin Chabbi drew Hartberg level in the 72nd minute before Sascha Horvath gave them the lead.



But the home side were denied the points by the late strike from Schulz.