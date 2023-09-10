Germany sack Hansi Flick after Japan mauling

Hansi Flick

Germany have sacked head coach Hansi Flick in the wake of a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany fell to a heavy defeat in a friendly clash at the Wolfsburg Stadium on Saturday, which means that they have won just one of their last six home matches. It was also their fourth defeat in their last five outings, and the German Football Association (DFB) have lost patience with Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has been dismissed with immediate effect, and Rudi Voller will take over on an interim basis with support from Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.



WHAT THEY SAID: DFB president Bernd Neuendorf has confirmed Flick's departure in an official statement, which reads: “The committees agreed that the Men's Senior National Team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need facing that [2024] European Championship with a spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country. For me personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. So the decision was inevitable."



Voller, who currently serves as sports director for the DFB, has added: "Hansi Flick has worked hard over the past few months, and together with his coaching team he has given everything to turn things around after the elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. Unfortunately, we have to admit today that we did not succeed. The Japan game clearly showed us that we can no longer progress in this constellation. For the time being, I will be in charge of the national team for the one match against France, with Hannes Wolf at my side. After that, the most urgent task will be to sign a national coach who will realign our team in the short term and prepare it for the big European Championship tournament next year, from whom we all hope for positive impulses for German football and also for our entire country. A national coach who will then, in the long term, raise the national team to the level that we know and expect from it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Flick won just 12 of his 25 games at the helm after being drafted in to replace Joachim Low in August 2021. He had also overseen a disastrous 2022 World Cup for Germany which saw them suffer a group stage exit. The DFB will now work to appoint Flick's long-term successor ahead of the next European Championship - which Germany are hosting in nine months time.



WHAT'S NEXT? Voller will be on the touchline when Germany take on France in their next friendly outing on Tuesday. The DFB will hope to have a new permanent manager in place in time for the October international break, which will see Germany face the USMNT and Mexico in back-to-back friendly games.