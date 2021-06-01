Gershon Koffie charged after Indy Eleven away win in USL

Gershon Koffie

Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie is charged and brimming with confidence after his side Indy Eleven picked their third win in the United Soccer League against Louisville.

Koffie was instrumental to his side’s incredible win, putting up a stupendous performance to fire up his side to pick all three points at the Lynn Family Stadium.



The former Inter Allies star lasted the entire duration of the game that saw the visitors stage a massive comeback to win the game 2-1.



Two late strikes from Hamilton ensured Gershon and his men travelled back home in smiles.



Moments after the game, Gershon couldn’t hide his joy and ecstasy, praising the massive comeback and charging his teammates to remain focused on the rest of the games.

“What a game! What a performance! Wonderful performance and a sweet victory away from home,” he tweeted.



“We’re grinding it. This is done. 3 points sealed. On to the next,” he charged.



Following the win, Indy Eleven have climbed to 2nd spot on the table after four games in the USL.



Gershon has had a good start to the season, playing all four games for his side, recording three wins with just a defeat.