Get Asamoah Gyan involved - Majeed Waris tells GFA after AFCON debacle

Former Black Stars striker, Majeed Waris has suggested that the Ghana Football Association involve ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan in their activities.

Waris believes Asamoah Gyan's patriotism and passion for the nation will help in making the right decisions to ensure the growth of football.



"Time to get @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 involved in the GFA. One of the real guys who always have the nation in heart," he tweeted.



The conversations to get former Black Stars players into the GFA are becoming topical after the Black Stars' failure at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars suffered a second consecutive group-stage exit from the AFCON after failing to record a win, losing one and drawing two of their three games.

Some argue that the former Footballers' experience and expertise could come in handy and contribute greatly to the country's football development.



Currently, former Black Stars captain James Kwasi Appiah is the only former football who is an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association.



EE/EK