Get Vim Soccer Fiesta set for January 1st at East Legon

Joseph Vim Soccer The match will be between TEAM GET-VIM and JUNGLE AVENUE 11

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The annual soccer match hosted Get Vim Foundation is set to come off on the 1st of January, 2023 in East Legon.

The match which is aimed at bringing unity and peaceful cohesion among the people in the area is exclusively for men aged between 25 and 40 years.

Speaking in an interview Makqash Abrantie disclosed that the match is a community fun soccer match that is expected to attract friendship, business contacts and other benefits.

"Every year we come together for an end-of-year soccer match as a form of reuniting us" he expressed.

He said Get Vim is all about encouraging and motivating people to improve.

The match will be between TEAM GET-VIM and JUNGLE AVENUE 11, which comes off at the Adjringanor Astro Park.

Football fans are welcome to see the skills of people who love football, can play the game very well, but are not amateurs or professionals.

The Get Vim boss is a patriot and keen supporter of the Black Stars. He watched the Ghana team at the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar and feels the Black Stars did well.

