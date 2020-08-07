Sports News

Get closer to the Circles - Kotoko Supporters Chief tells Nana Yaw Amponsah

2019 GFA Presidential Candidate, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Incoming Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko S.C, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been advised to get closer to the supporters and develop a healthy relationship with them as these will help him succeed.

The former Ghana Football Association Presidential Aspirant is expected to be unveiled later today, Friday August 7 by the Asante Kotoko board in a press conference at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.



The former FIFA intermediary is set to be given a three year deal and will be tasked to develop policies that will actualize the vision of the club’s board of directors.



Even before he takes office, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been offered counsel by the Ashanti Regional Supporters Group Chairman of the club, Mr. Obeng Sekyere.

“I’m expecting Nana Yaw Amponsah to get closer and engage the supporters in his doings. We (Supporters) are hoping to have a good working relationship with him to help improve Kotoko,” Obeng Sekyere told OTEC FM



“Looking at the past CEO’s, you could always see a fully packed stadium whenever Kotoko had a game. The strategy was that they got closer to the supporters,” Sekyere told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

