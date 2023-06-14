0
Getting good results is very important to me - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton Hailed On Social Media For Dropping Andre Ayew Against Angola Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Wed, 14 Jun 2023

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton has noted that he is bent on getting good results for the national team.

The gaffer is currently with the national team in Accra preparing for a crucial encounter against Madagascar next weekend.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, coach Chris Hughton stressed, “For me, the most important thing is getting results. This is the most important thing so I continually have to judge the level of the squad and from my experience and knowledge on the local teams and improve in that and there will be that balance.

“If there is an area where we have a plan I will talk with my assistants to know the best players and the best replacements we have.”

He further disclosed that the spirit in camp is high ahead of the Madagascar game as players target a win.

“Generally the morale is very good. The concentration is the football match and that is winning a football match,” Chris Hughton said.

The match between Madagascar and Ghana is the last but one match in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The game will be played on Sunday, June 18, in Antananarivo.

