Ghana's Mohammed Kudus grabs 5th goal in Dutch Eredivisie for AFC Ajax

Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus was on the score sheet as Ajax beat Excelsior 7-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The 22-year-old only participated for 16 minutes of the game but it was enough as he managed to score a goal in a short period of time.

He came on in the 74th minute, replacing Berghuis and found the net in the 81st minute when the scoreline was 6-0.

Sanchez, Berghuis, Brobbey, Tadic and Bergwijn scored for Ajax on the night.

The Ghanaian international has five goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

