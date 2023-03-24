4
Ghana 1-0 Angola: Player ratings

Screenshot 2023 03 23 202921.png Ghana won by a lone goal against Angola in Kumasi on Thursday

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Antoine Semenyo scored late in the game to help the Black Stars beat Angola 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Antoine Semenyo were in their best form as Ghana secured that hard fought win.

So with the Black Stars returning to winning ways here is how GHANAsoccernet.com rated each player.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi - was virtually on a holiday as the Angola just made one shot on target – 8

Denis Odoi – The Club Brugge right-back was on his best form today and he played his role excellently – 7

Gideon Mensah – Decent game by the left-back throughout, made some attacking runs – 6

Alexander Djiku – Developing into a reliable player for the Black Stars but what has made him a fan favourite is the fact he is always showing commitment and strength, durable and quality- 6

Daniel Amartey – Reliable and Committed at the back – 7

Thomas Partey – Played one of the best games in the Black Stars shirt – 9

Edmund Addo – Quite impressive in the game – 5

Jordan Ayew – Very quiet in the game, did not really make an impact before he was substituted -4

Kamaldeen Sulemana – Was the most dangerous player for the Black Stars in attack - 7

Mohammed Kudus - Ghana’s golden boy had little effect in the attacking sense, still showed flashes of quality- 6.5

Iniaki Williams – Had a quite game and did not really make any impact – 2

Samed Salis – Game changer, brought balance to the midfield after his introduction and formed that good partnership with Thomas Partey – 7

Joseph Paintsil – Showed his brilliance and won the foul which resulted to the goal for Ghana – 7

Antoine Semenyo – Made a major impact of coming on as a substitute scoring the winning goal

Joseph Aidoo – Replace injured Alexander Djiku and was okay at the back – 5

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
