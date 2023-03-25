Ghana 1 - 1 Algeria: Watch highlights of U23 AFCON qualifiers

Sporting Lisbon forward Fatawu Issahaku scored a sensational goal as Ghana secured a 1-1 draw against Algeria at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Friday night.

The highly anticipated encounter was the first leg of the final qualification round to the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations.



The first 45-minutes ended goalless.



The second half was evenly contested until the hosts were awarded a penalty kick in the 78th minute, but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level.



Five minutes later, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a sensational goal from the centre circle with a powerful strike that beat the Algeria goalkeeper.



However, in injury time, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick, which was converted by the hosts to restore parity.

Despite the disappointment of conceding a late goal, the Ghanaian team remained determined and focused, and the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.



The performance of the Black Meteors was commendable, and they displayed great resilience and skill throughout the match.



The result leaves both teams with everything to play for in the reverse fixture, which promises to be another exciting encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, March 28.



