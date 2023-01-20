Ghana 3 -1 Sudan: We psyched ourselves up after we conceded the first goal - David Abagna

Black Galaxies midfielder, David Abagna

Black Galaxies midfielder, David Sandan Abagna, has disclosed that the team was able to come from a goal down to defeat Sudan because they remained focused on their target to win the match.

Ghana came from behind to win the match 3-1 and the team was reduced to 10 men before the final whistle.



Al Gozoli Hussien Nooh Mohamed broke the deadlock for Sun but Konadu Yiadom fetched the equalizer before halftime. Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a penalty to put Ghana in the lead before substitute Seidu Suraj made it 3-1.



David Abagna who was adjudged Man of the Match stated after the match that, the team was able to stage a big comeback because they never broke down after conceding.



The RTU player said, “when we conceded I needed to tell myself that I can’t go down and I spoke with my teammates and needed to psyche ourselves that we can’t go down this way."



"This was the make-or-break affair for Ghana’s team. We just needed to keep working, we came up with a plan and we need to stay focused and we are happy about it,” he said.

The Black Galaxies who are one step away from qualifying would have to wait for the outcome of the game between Sudan and Madagascar to determine their fate in making it out of the group stage.











