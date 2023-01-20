0
Menu
Sports

Ghana 3 -1 Sudan: We psyched ourselves up after we conceded the first goal - David Abagna

David Abagna Fm5mMdrWAAI805A.jfif Black Galaxies midfielder, David Abagna

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies midfielder, David Sandan Abagna, has disclosed that the team was able to come from a goal down to defeat Sudan because they remained focused on their target to win the match.

Ghana came from behind to win the match 3-1 and the team was reduced to 10 men before the final whistle.

Al Gozoli Hussien Nooh Mohamed broke the deadlock for Sun but Konadu Yiadom fetched the equalizer before halftime. Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a penalty to put Ghana in the lead before substitute Seidu Suraj made it 3-1.

David Abagna who was adjudged Man of the Match stated after the match that, the team was able to stage a big comeback because they never broke down after conceding.

The RTU player said, “when we conceded I needed to tell myself that I can’t go down and I spoke with my teammates and needed to psyche ourselves that we can’t go down this way."

"This was the make-or-break affair for Ghana’s team. We just needed to keep working, we came up with a plan and we need to stay focused and we are happy about it,” he said.

The Black Galaxies who are one step away from qualifying would have to wait for the outcome of the game between Sudan and Madagascar to determine their fate in making it out of the group stage.





JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
Related Articles: