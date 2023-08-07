Ghana Armwrestling sends goodwill message to BECE, WASSCE candidates

Charles Osei Asibey

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has sent a goodwill message to the final year students of Junior and Senior High Schools students writing the certificate examination this month.

An advocate for EduSports, Sportsprenuer, and President of the Federation, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement commended the candidates for how far they’ve come in their academics and urged them to keep fighting till their last paper.



He explained that his federation was in partnership with the Ghana Education Service to develop and nurture young talents in arm



wrestling hence the need to extend best wishes to the BECE and WASSCE candidates.

“Through our partnership with the GES, we have had JHS and SHS students represent Ghana at national and international levels through our Kids Armwrestling project being funded by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited.



“We as a federation are excited about the achievements of the students and we can only wish them well and urge them not to end their academic profile here but push to the next level while combining their sporting talents.,” the statement said.



Junior High School final year students are sitting for their BECE which started on Monday, August 7 and will end on Friday, August 11 while final year students from Senior High Schools begun theirs from July 31 and will end on September 26.