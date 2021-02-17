Ghana Athletics Association, World Athletics train officials

The participants in a group photo with the instructors

As part of efforts to ensure that Ghana has enough officiating and technical personnel for the 2023 African Games, the Ghana Athletics Association is collaborating with the World Athletics and the Confederation of Africa Athletics to train some Ghanaians.

Dubbed the Technical Official Education Certification System (TOECS) program, the training which commenced on Monday, February 15, 2021, is expected to end on Friday.



A selection process undertaken by the GAA produced twenty-four participants for the training. The program will see participants undergo written and practical tests and be awarded TOECS Level 1 certificate.



Delivering the keynote address, Dr Ofosu Asare, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2023 African Games emphasized the importance of the training.



According to him, the success or otherwise of Ghana in the competition depends on if the country’s ability to have some of the best technical and officiating persons.



Stressing on the need for Ghanaians to perform officiating roles in the competition, Dr Kwaku Asare said ‘it will be catastrophic for Ghana not have officials”.

He urged the trainees to take the program seriously and pass with distinction.



“This training marks the beginning of Ghana’s preparation for a successful organization of the 2023 African games. It also lays a solid foundation for the GAA to prepare its technical personnel for the Games. It also grants the commencement of the long journey for you the participants to in becoming international technical officials capable of officiating athletics event across the world”.



“It is a great opportunity that has been afforded you so you need to take advantage. This is a journey that you have started and it’s a plan by the GAA to ensure that we improve upon the referees that we have. I am saying that Ghana’s success in the hosting of the 2023 African Games depends not only on addressing our infrastructure deficiencies, meeting the needs of athletics or improving on our medals during the games but also on our technical experts' ability to deliver as expected”, he said.



Bawa Fuseini, the Chief Executive Officer of the GAA is hopeful that the training will help unearth and develop competent officials for Ghana.





“The essence of the course is to build the capacity of our officials so that they will be able to officiate not only in Ghana but in Africa and beyond. We have consciously selected the very best for this course. The least qualification is a first degree in PR and we have two or three who have PHDs in PE”.



The course is being supervised by two instructors – Commodore Nesiama Omateye Oweyinmi from Nigeria and Bawa Alhassan from Ghana.



Similar courses have been held in Kumasi and Sunyani to achieve the same purpose.



Successful candidates will have the opportunity of undertaking the Level 2 course in November this year.



Only officials with level 2 certification are allowed to handle major competitions.